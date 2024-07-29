Victim in Fort Pierce shooting was holding taser, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police released new details Monday surrounding an officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.

Police shared a photo of the taser that David Jeffrey Taylor allegedly pointed at officers Sunday morning as they responded to a call regarding an armed burglary in progress at an apartment on Bayshore Drive on South Hutchinson Island.

Fort Pierce 1 dead, officer injured following shooting in Fort Pierce Zitlali Solache

Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney told WPTV that officers pushed open the door after noticing it was ajar just before 6 a.m.

Two officers, at least one of which was using a shield, engaged with Taylor after police say he refused their commands to drop the weapon. One of the officers was struck in the arm by a bullet from the second officer.

The injured officer, who has been with the department for about three-and-a-half years, has been released from the hospital.

WPTV's Jon Shainman asked the police chief if there was an actual burglary in progress at the time. She replied that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling that part of the investigation and she hopes they reach a conclusion shortly.

She added this was an isolated incident. One other person was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed.