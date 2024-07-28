Watch Now
One dead, officer hospitalized following shooting in Fort Pierce

The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Hutchinson Island.

According to a press release, FPPD responded shortly before 6 a.m. to 1166 Bayshore Drive after receiving a 911 call of an armed burglary in process.

Once officers pushed the door open and began giving announcements to anyone inside the residence, a male appeared and pointed a weapon at the officers, forcing the officers to fire their weapons.

Both the officer and the unidentified male suspect sustained gunshot wounds. The suspect died of his injuries after being transported to HCA Lawnwood Medical Regional Center.

The officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injury and is in stable condition.

This is an open and active investigation. Check WPTV.com for updates.

