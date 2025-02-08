'They came here for a better life': Dozens gather in Fort Pierce to protest mass deportations

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Protests against mass deportations continue to grow across the country.

Friday night, a small group of protesters gathered in Fort Pierce along U.S. 1.

Organizer of Fort Pierce protest worries about who's being targeted for deportation

Dozens of protesters and about 20 police officers were stationed at the corner of Virginia Avenue and U.S. 1.

Fort Pierce police told us they were there to ensure the safety and security of the community and participants.

I spoke to Malachi Morgan, the organizer of Friday night's protest, and he said he's concerned about who is being targeted in the recent ICE raids.

“More than just the criminals are getting deported. There’s hard workers that work for their families... There’s a lot of people getting deported that don’t really necessarily deserve to get deported because they came here for a better life," said Morgan. “It’s really the fact of us coming together to stop a problem."

Morgan added that he’s proud of how many people he’s been able to bring together and feels it’s important to give a voice to the voiceless.

He said he is planning to do more possibly next Monday or Friday, and will likely post an announcement on his social media page.