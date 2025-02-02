WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration across the country, here in West Palm Beach, people on both sides of the conversation faced off in a protest Saturday afternoon.

Groups of immigration advocates and anti-illegal immigration supporters lined the streets near the courthouse in Palm Beach County. Although there were some tense moments, the protest remained peaceful.

Protestors for and against mass deportation gather in downtown West Palm Beach

“I believe that the right is targeting just immigration as a whole without any full understanding of who they are advocating against,” said immigration advocate, Sebastian James.

James and about fifty others marched around downtown West Palm Beach voice their concerns.

He said, "at the end of the day immigrants do make America great and they do benefit the economy.”

Their protest was met with both support and opposition, when outside the courthouse both sides went head-to-head.

“We’re not against immigration we got to set the record straight, we’re against illegal immigration,” said Mark Kiernan.

Kiernan argued that migrant arrests are exactly what citizens voted for when they elected Donald Trump.

"The problem in America is that all these people come and you can’t control—you can’t vet everybody,” he said. "We have to have law and order. It has to be organized. We can’t have this rampant invasion.”

Despite the clear divide and lots of yelling, both sides remained peaceful, speaking up for what they believe.

Kimberly Hernandez, who organized the mass deportation protest, said, “it’s just really sad how they’re not giving all these hard working immigrants a chance at being in the U.S.”

Kiernan said, “if you're an immigrant, illegal, you have to know there is a chance you’re going to get deported and now trump he means business.”

Hernandez said they are planning another mass deportation protest in Lake Worth in the coming weeks.