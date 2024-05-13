37-year-old man gunned down in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in Fort Pierce, officers said.

The shooting took place just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of North 24th Street and Canal Terrace.

Investigators said the victim was approached by an unknown person and suffered a gunshot wound.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Viciere at (772) 979-1408 or jviciere@fppd.org. Tips can be made to the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.