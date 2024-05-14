Father of two young daughters shot and killed on Mother's day

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Friends of Levil Smith are mourning the loss of a man they say was like family to them.

"With all the violence that's going on right now, I've lost people to like the same kind of violence he went through, it really hits too close to home," said one friend who didn't want to be identified.

She said the 37-year-old man went to school with her sister and that they grew up together in Fort Pierce.

"Whatever we had going on he was here, and not to have him anymore, that really, really hurts," said his friend.

She said in their adult years, he would come by the house regularly and say hi to her and her family as they sat outside in the driveway.

"That's not the kind of person that I would think that this would happen to, he was too sweet, too nice," said his friend. "He didn't have a bad bone in his body."

Fort Pierce Police said a person walked up to Smith along North 24th Street and Canal Terrace on Sunday and opened fire.

https://www.wptv.com/news/region-st-lucie-county/fort-pierce/37-year-old-man-gunned-down-in-fort-pierce

"How many gunshots would you say you heard?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez to another friend of Smith's who said she was outside when the shooting happened.



"Oh, it was back-to-back like it really sounded like one of those fireworks," said the woman who also didn't want to be identified.

She said when she went to go look, she saw Smith lying on the ground. Soon after, she said first responders arrived and started performing CPR.

Fort Pierce Police said Smith was taken by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It was very sad, it was Mother's Day, a mother lost her son and then he was also a father," said his friend. "And they were daddy's girls."

She said Smith leaves behind his youngest daughter who she said just graduated from voluntary prekindergarten, and the other from fifth grade. Both were said to be devastated by the loss of their father.

"So what are you hoping comes out of this?" asked Lopez.

"Some justice, that's it. Just some justice and a piece of mind for the family," said the friend.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Viciere at (772) 979-1408 or jviciere@fppd.org.

Tips can be made to the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.