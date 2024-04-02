Survivor in small plane crash at Treasure Coast International Airport identified

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The survivor of a small plane that crashed at Treasure Coast International Airport over the weekend is an Aviator College student from Vietnam.

Director of Academic Affairs Roxanne Palmer told WPTV's Jon Shainman via email that their "student Tuon The Vo of Vietnam is expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits."

The news comes a day after a St. Lucie County Fire District spokeswoman confirmed the identity of the flight instructor who died in the crash as Maria Valentina Guillen. Guillen, 22, was from the small town of Salta, Argentina and had been an instructor at Aviator College for the past four years.

It is not clear who was flying the plane.

Back in August 2023, an Aviator College plane was involved in a crash where a wing came off, and a flight instructor was killed after the plane crashed into a metal building in St. Lucie County.

The NTSB will have a preliminary report on Saturday's crash within 30 days.