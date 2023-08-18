Small plane that crashed into building, killing 1, linked to Fort Pierce flight school

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane that crashed into a building Thursday afternoon in St. Lucie County was linked to a Fort Pierce flight school, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when the Piper PA-28-161 crashed into what appeared to be a hangar near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Sneed Road just after noon.

The preliminary crash information from the FAA reveals that the "aircraft operator" was Aviator College of Aeronautical Science & Technology, with its main campus in nearby Fort Pierce.

A search of the plane's tail number shows that it received its airworthiness certification date in March 2022. Its registered owner was Ari Ben Aviator Inc., which shares the same address as Aviator College of Aeronautical Science & Technology.

The FAA information also shows that the person who was killed was a passenger in the plane.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said there were only two people onboard at the time.

The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash.