Raneisha Toombs: 'Ms. Classy' delivers flowers to unsuspecting women around Fort Pierce for 'Women's Month'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It’s women’s history month- or to many, just women’s month.

To show women how much they are appreciated, a Fort Pierce native came back to her hometown to deliver flowers to any women she encountered.

Ultimately, she was looking to give them something that lasts longer than roses. She wanted to give them a surprise that would make them feel uplifted and important.

When Raneisha “Ms. Classy" Toombs gets an idea, her excitement and drive get everyone on board.

She’s a woman who loves to empower women. She lives outside of Atlanta now, running her own business, 'Classy Credit'.

But she wanted to do something for the women back in her hometown.

“I feel like a lot of times the smaller cities, smaller towns are overlooked,” Toombs said.

She made a few calls and when word got around about her plan to deliver flowers to women in the community, The Flower Shop in Fort Pierce gave her flowers at cost, and Legendary Limousine provided a free shuttle van to help her deliver a little color to the days of 100 unsuspecting women.

“I feel like if I have the power or the connection to bring the community together, why not do it?” Toombs said.

In a two-hour dash around town, with a law enforcement escort from the ladies of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Toombs hit small side streets, beauty shops, corner stores, women walking down sidewalks, or sitting at outside dining tables.

"The worth of a woman is what I’m hoping they see,” Toombs said, telling one woman, "Thank you for being a woman and all that you contribute. If they don’t thank you, I'm going to thank you,” Toombs said.

Women were all smiles, surprised, and taken off guard. That’s just what Toombs wanted.

Toombs said she has been finding a way to honor women every year during women’s month.

She’s a veteran, former paramedic, and business owner. She hopes women see they can do anything they want to do and have the support of people like her behind them.

“I put myself in their shoes, what would I like as a woman? It is hard being a woman. I was like, a thank you. Like I work so hard, I do so much, I don’t hear enough thank you’s,” Toombs said.

So even if the roses don’t last long, it’s the lasting impact she’s going for. She hopes to inspire more women to live each other up.

“You don’t have to have a lot of money. You don’t have to have a lot of time. We just thanked 100 women and it didn’t take us that long.”

Toombs said she also received support from EJ SLV Pro, Alline Marie Teepee Picnics, Jhubees Rainforest and Safari Playroom, and Jhubees Learning Center.

