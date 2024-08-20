Patient with 'history of violence' escapes from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Fort Pierce police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police on Tuesday are searching for a patient who escaped from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was being held for a mandatory mental health evaluation.

The Fort Pierce Police Department confirmed to WPTV that a man with a history of violence left the hospital Tuesday and is being tracked by law enforcement.

In an alert sent by Indian River State College — which is close to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, located at 1700 South 23rd Street — the school said just before 11:30 a.m. that the man was heading eastbound toward U.S. 1.

"A helicopter has been deployed to search for the patient in the area," the alert said.

Fort Pierce police said the escaped patient is a man in his 30s with brown hair and scratches on his forehead. He has tattoos and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Indian River State College said no campuses are currently on lockdown.

"You are free to move about your campus," the alert said. "Thank you for your cooperation in this matter."

Authorities said the man was at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital under a Baker Act hold, which is a mandatory mental health evaluation for a person that law enforcement or the court system believe may be a danger to themselves or others.

No other information, including the man's name or his background, has been released.

