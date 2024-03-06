Justice Reynolds, escaped prisoner who walked away from Fort Pierce hospital, caught in Orlando area

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 19-year-old prisoner who escaped from a Fort Pierce hospital has been apprehended, police said.

Fort Pierce police told WPTV chief investigative reporter Jamie Ostroff that Justice Reynolds was caught by U.S. marshals Wednesday in the Orlando area.

Reynolds walked away from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital on the evening of Feb. 1.

He was a prisoner of the Everglades Youth Academy in Okeechobee at the time of his escape. The youth prison is operated by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Detective Jesse Love said Reynolds' friends helped lead law enforcement to him.

"He wanted to have freedom," Love said. "But, unfortunately (for him), the U.S. marshals stayed on him and he started realizing quickly that his circle is getting smaller and smaller."

Police said Reynolds will be brought back to St. Lucie County to face charges related to his escape.