Parking may not be free for much longer at these Treasure Coast spots

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents in Fort Pierce are unhappy about a proposal that may require them to pay for parking.

This initiative is also facing criticism from local businesses.

The city is considering implementing a paid parking program at South Causeway, Jetty, and Jaycee Park.

A few months ago, residents expressed their opposition when the idea first surfaced.

"Now you're going to charge me to enjoy a little peace on the beach? That's just not fair," resident Audree Lezniewicz said.

City officials have explored options that would exempt residents from paying or offer them a reduced rate. However, a beach renourishment program administered by St. Lucie County has complicated matters by prohibiting the city from restricting parking access.

"This clause requires them to keep parking open and accessible to all on equal terms, which impacts their ability to receive funding for beach renourishment," Fort Pierce city attorney Sara Hedges said.

As a result, the city now faces the difficult decision of potentially charging all users, something they had hoped to avoid. The mayor added, "Thank you, County, but we need assistance with our parks. We require the extra revenue to maintain them properly."

Additionally, the city plans to introduce a business validation program. Here's how it would work: the city could either fully fund the program, leave it entirely to businesses, or share the costs equally.

I spoke with Georgette Angelos, co-owner of Chuck's Seafood, located at South Causeway Park, about the proposed validation parking fees.

"If there's a valid reason behind it and it benefits the city, I would consider it. However, if they decide to enforce paid parking, they should bear the associated responsibilities," Angelos said.

City commissioners have indicated they are not inclined to cover the full cost.

"I would be open to a 50% contribution," one commissioner noted.

The city is also exploring the option of an annual flat rate for the program, hoping local businesses will be interested in sharing the validation costs. The city aims to launch the paid parking program early next year.