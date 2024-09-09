Free beach parking at Fort Pierce parks might be going away for 'non-residents'

For 40 years, Audree Lezniewicz has been bringing her children, and now her grandchildren, to this stretch of sand at South Causeway Park in Fort Pierce.

“We come here all the time, all the time. It’s beautiful here," said Lezniewicz.

And it hasn’t cost her anything to park at the park. But the "Free Parking" signs around certain parts of the city may not be truth tellers much longer.

Monday, city commissioners discussed a pilot plan involving paid parking at three popular city parks: South Causeway Park, Jetty Park, and Jaycee Park. A private company would be responsible for running the program.

Under the proposal being discussed, it would cost $3 an hour with a maximum of $20 a day to park.

Based on revenue sharing, the city could take in anywhere from $270,000 to $320,000 annually. Initial discussions would give city residents, but not county residents, stickers to keep parking for free.

Commissioner Michael Broderick said the city’s current budget issues require finding other sources of revenue, including from people who don’t pay taxes in the city.

“The motivation here is to charge non-residents for the use of our facilities," said Broderick.

Commissioner Jeremiah Johnson said he didn’t want this to be seen as a money-maker, but rather a way to pay for the existing cost of park upkeep. Other issues to be worked out include how many hours the contracted park ambassadors would be on duty. Would businesses owners or employees get free parking stickers? What about snowbirds who own property?

Lezniewicz doesn’t fall in any of those categories.

“Now you’re going to charge for me to have a little peace and quiet on the beach? That’s just not fair," said Lezniewicz.

City staff will fine-tune the plan, which could take effect by the end of the year.