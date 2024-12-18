Navy sailor who escaped in 2005 might be hiding out in St. Lucie County, authorities say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A former Navy sailor who escaped confinement nearly 20 years ago might be hiding out in the Fort Pierce area, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) said they are soliciting tips from anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of James Tait (Krueger) Praefke.

The former sailor escaped confinement from Naval Brig Puget Sound, Washington, on Nov. 13, 2005.

At his court-martial, NCIS said original charges of child sexual abuse were ultimately withdrawn. However, Praefke pleaded guilty to stealing, possessing and taking ammunition and a grenade, illegally possessing explosives and making a false official statement.

Officials said Praefke was sentenced to three years in a Navy prison on Oct. 4, 2005, but escaped while awaiting transfer to a prison in California.

Praefke, now 56, is believed to be a survivalist with previous specialized training and knowledge of firearms.

NCIS said he may be living in seclusion or with like-minded people and has family ties in the Beverly Hills, Florida, area.

At the time of his escape, Praefke had red hair, was 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 220 pounds. He was born James Tait Krueger, but NCIS believes he is likely using a false identity.