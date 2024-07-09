Loved ones pray for pastor and his wife who died in house fire

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A vigil was held Monday evening in honor of a Fort Pierce couple that died in a house fire overnight on Thursday.

Fort Pierce 2 people killed in fire at Fort Pierce home, firefighters say Matt Sczesny

There was a combination of tears and smiles as loved ones joined together in prayer.

Family said the victims were 86-year-old Robert Lee Cash and his wife 65-year-old Charlene Cash.

“I feel like they’re right here watching us," said Robert's daughter Geraldine Cash. “His children are here, he’s smiling, 'cause he knows that we love him, and I feel like Charlene is here and she’s smiling 'cause she knows that we love her."

Geraldine said her father and Charlene had been married for over 30 years.

"She knows all our birthdays, everybodys', and she always reminds us 'you know he loved you, you know he loved you.' Yes we know he loved us," said Geraldine. "That’s how it goes when you’re in love, you end up dying together and that’s very strong.”

She said the house along Avenue O has been the family home since the 1970's, and the vigil was the first time she's been there since the fire.

She shared that her father was a former pastor, who loved to help people and work on cars.

"He's always out here, working on the car, trying to figure out what neighbors are talking about," said Robert's granddaughter, Valerie Cash. "He's always calling me, I still have voicemails, and [it's hard] just knowing he's not here anymore."

They said Robert had a passion for fixing cars, a skill he taught his son Stacy Cash.

"I fixed everything around here in front of him, diesels to go-karts and stuff because that's what I had coming up," said Stacy. "I had a beautiful childhood; I can't imagine being without nothing I ever had."

His father's cars are still in parts of the property along with bibles that somehow survived the fire.

“He was a man of God. He’s going to be greatly missed by a lot of people," said Stacy. "My family is everything because that’s how we grew up.“

WPTV reached out to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Monday for an update on the investigation and what possibly started the fire, but they have not responded.

"One thing he taught me was, 'son, learn anything you can about whatever you can because you don’t know in life what you may use," said Stacy. “I wish you were still here but I know you’re in a better place. But I never forgot what you told me and I'm gonna take that and I'm going to run with it for all it’s worth.”

A local church tonight also held a vigil Monday in the family’s honor.

The family said they are in the process of planning funeral arrangements and rebuilding their family home.

If you'd like to help with donations, you can do so here.