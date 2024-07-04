Two people killed in overnight home fire, St. Lucie County firefighters tell us at the scene

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WPTV Thursday afternoon that an overnight house fire resulted in 'multiple fatalities'.

Sheriff deputies, along with the St. Lucie County Fire District, responded overnight to the home in 3600 block of Avenue O in Fort Pierce.

Family members at the scene told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny the victims were an elderly couple.

In a statement, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said:

"We are still in the very early stages of this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected during this difficult time."