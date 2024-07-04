Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Two people killed in overnight home fire, St. Lucie County firefighters tell us at the scene

The fire took place at a home on Avenue O in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce Fatal Home Fire
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an overnight home fire in Fort Pierce resulted in 'multiple fatalities'.
Fort Pierce Fatal Home Fire
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 04, 2024

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WPTV Thursday afternoon that an overnight house fire resulted in 'multiple fatalities'.

Sheriff deputies, along with the St. Lucie County Fire District, responded overnight to the home in 3600 block of Avenue O in Fort Pierce.

Family members at the scene told WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny the victims were an elderly couple.

In a statement, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said:

"We are still in the very early stages of this investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected during this difficult time."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU