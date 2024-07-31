Law enforcement experts weigh in on officer involved shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV has been asking questions since Sunday, when Fort Pierce officers shot and killed David Jeffrey Taylor in an apartment on Hutchinson Island.

Taylor’s roommate said the 62-year-old was the one to call 9-1-1 to report an intruder.

When officers arrived , authorities said Taylor pointed a taser and refused to drop the weapon. That’s when officers fired the fatal shots.

WPTV's Tyler Hatfield spoke with Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI special agent, about how officers handled the call.

“[They] live and breathe within milliseconds to make a sound decision based upon the information that have at hand,” said Kaplan.

Dr. Andrew Scott, a former police chief in Boca Raton, said answers about the shooting will come from 911 calls, body cam and any other video evidence.

“Body cameras are extremely important in this particular instance,” said Scott. “Once that is revealed, the public will have a better understanding of what transpired.”

WPTV is still working to get body camera video showing the police interaction.

Dr. Scott says the public needs to remain patient during these investigations. But he also reminds law enforcement agencies that they need to be transparent.

“Going dark, or going silent, for a law enforcement agency involved could be one of the worst things you can do,” Scott said.

