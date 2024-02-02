Fort Pierce police searching for escaped 19-year-old prisoner

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police on Friday are searching for a 19-year-old escaped prisoner. However, it's unclear if he's the focus of a major investigation in Port St. Lucie.

The Fort Pierce Police Department posted on social media that Justice Reynolds, 19, walked away from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital at 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fort Pierce Police searching for escaped prisoner, 19-year-old Justice J. Reynolds, who walked away from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital on February 1, 2024 at about 9:15 p.m. Please call 911 immediately if you have information about Reynolds or his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/K90FE6cP0W — Fort Pierce Police Department (@FortPiercePD) February 2, 2024

A police department spokesperson said Reynolds was a prisoner of the Everglades Youth Academy in Okeechobee. It's unclear why he was in the hospital.

Police said Reynolds was last seen heading west near the 1700 block of South 23rd Street.

Reynolds is 5'8", 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing black shorts with no shirt.

"Please call 911 immediately if you have information about Reynolds or his whereabouts," the Fort Pierce Police Department posted.