How did suspect escape Fort Pierce police custody?

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — By their own admission, the Fort Pierce Police Department said 28-year-old Ernest Lee Reese is a violent criminal with a rap sheet dating back years.

"He has a couple weapons cases; he has some violence in his past battery, aggravated battery," Fort Pierce Police Lt. James Grecco said.

So, when he was able to escape custody Monday morning, carjack someone, and be on the run for hours, questions immediately focused on how it could happen.

It's a question WPTV News Channel 5 took directly to Fort Pierce Police.

"I would say every case is handled on a different basis," Grecco said. "Not every case is the same, so they're not handled the same. But there is a policy, we have a prisoner transport policy in place."

Reese was arrested around 12:55 a.m. Monday. By 6:30 a.m. he was at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

"Claimed to be faint. Officer brought him to the hospital," Grecco said.

According to Grecco, Reese was discharged from the hospital, he was handcuffed with his hands in front of him, allowed to sit on the curb and given water.

"Let him sit on the curb, because he was in a smaller vehicle. Reese is a bigger man. The officer let him get too far away and he took off," Grecco said.

Grecco said the officer tried to catch Reese on foot but lost sight of him. Reese got away, accused of carjacking a victim nearby.

Reese was on the run for hours until he was caught early Monday afternoon.

Grecco said there will be an internal investigation to determine if the officer will be disciplined.