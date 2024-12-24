How a Fort Pierce family dog is doing after getting lost during the tornado outbreak

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — We continue to follow up with families who were impacted by the tornado outbreak in October. So many of them are still picking up the pieces while looking to move forward each and every day.

One of the many areas that faced true devastation was Rock Road near Kings Highway in Fort Pierce.

Down the long dirt road, is where the Whitehead family lived for over 30 years. Now, it's a piece of land that holds memories as the Whitehead home was destroyed during the tornado outbreak ahead of Hurricane Milton.

WPTV's Brooke Chau visited the family home just days later.

Brooke Chau, WPTV Whitehead Family home on Rock Road in Fort Pierce

The father of the home, Bill Whitehead reflects on that dark, windy and life changing October evening.

“All of the sudden.... I didn't hear the freight train sound that they always talk about but I can feel the barometric pressure change and everything got tight and drier and cooler and it was almost like a high pitched feel to everything," he said.

As their roof fell into pieces, windows shattering, debris flying, they noticed their 9-month-old golden retriever Daisy, was no longer laying next to them.

Julie posted on Facebook that Daisy was missing and within minutes, strangers across St. Lucie County were searching for the family dog.

Daisy was later found shortly after but she was scared, shaking, wet and dirty. The Whitehead Family was just thankful that they were back together again regardless of losing everything else.

Julie Wing Whitehead Bill Whitehead reunited with his dog Daisy after she got out during the tornado outbreak

It's been nearly three months since that horrific night and the Whitehead's tell WPTV they are doing the best they can. The family is currently staying in a nearby rental home and looking to rebuild in 2025.

For Daisy, here is an updated photo, now almost a year old doing well just like her family.