St. Lucie County family shares devastating damage to where they called home for over 30 years

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — What was once a quiet dirt road in Fort Pierce now faces true devastation after tornadoes that came through the area last week.

The Whitehead Family has lived on Rock Road for over 30 years.

"It could have been much worse..... my wife who is away right now could have been coming home to three funerals instead of this," homeowner Bill Whitehead said.

Whitehead and his two kids, along with their pets, were inside sheltering themselves as the storm ripped a part of their roof off their house.

Julie Wing Whitehead Home on Rock Road in St. Lucie County severely damaged by tornado.

The Whiteheads lost their dog Daisy as their house was rattling Wednesday evening. Thankfully, with the help of social media, Daisy was found safe.

Now in a temporary home, the Whitehead family is looking to rebuild their lives piece by piece.

Across the street, facing major damage is a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution facility at Kings Highway and Orange Avenue. St. Lucie County approved the development in 2021 for highway and industrial services.