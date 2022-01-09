Funeral service for 2 deputies held in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A funeral service for Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco was held Saturday at West Side Church in Fort Pierce.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Both deputies took their own lives last weekend.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

The pair shared a 1-month-old son.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

"Today we say goodbye to our brother and sister, Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco. May you rest in peace," said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a statement on social media. "We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our fellow law enforcement agencies and the community."

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office