Funeral service for 2 deputies held in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Funeral of Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 09, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A funeral service for Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco was held Saturday at West Side Church in Fort Pierce.

Both deputies took their own lives last weekend.

The pair shared a 1-month-old son.

"Today we say goodbye to our brother and sister, Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco. May you rest in peace," said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a statement on social media. "We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our fellow law enforcement agencies and the community."

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

