Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie County

Actions

2 St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies take their own lives

Deputy Clayton Osteen, Deputy Victoria Pacheco parents to 1-month-old son
items.[0].image.alt
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
St. Lucie County corrections deputy pawned agency-issued gun, sheriff's office says
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 17:23:28-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies have taken their own lives.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Tonya Woodworth announced the deaths of Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco on Tuesday.

Woodworth said Osteen tried to kill himself shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve. His family removed him from life support Sunday.

Woodworth said Pacheco, after learning of Osteen's death, took her own life. She said Osteen and Pacheco shared a 1-month-old son.

"Words cannot express the tremendous loss we all feel after losing these two members of our sheriff's office family," Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement. "As sheriff, I saw these two deputies as young, ambitious and a great compliment to my already amazing group of professionals. To the general public, and sometimes even myself, it's easy to view law enforcement as superhuman … but let's not forget that they're human just like us."

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.