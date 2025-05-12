Fort Pierce police chief faces tough questions after new report released

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is asking the Fort Pierce police chief about her future following calls for changes at the head of the department.

This all comes in the wake of a report outlining the department's strengths and weaknesses.

"I'm ready for a change in our management at the police department," said Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor.

Taylor made the comment after reading a new report looking into the operations of the city police department.

The report, commissioned by the city and performed by the Center for Public Safety Management, said the department overall provides quality law enforcement services, but made an extensive list of recommendations.

"This 'we're doing OK, we're meeting the status quo,' it's not doing it for me," Taylor said. "It's not doing it for the citizens."

Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and her command staff went before the commission on Monday.

"Do we have a number of things that need to be addressed? Absolutely, I will say that," Hobley-Burney said.

She and her command staff talked about the current open positions and the difficulty of retaining officers since the city's pay grades are lower than neighboring agencies.

"A lot of my officers, they tell me they don't want to go, but because of their family needs, this is why they're leaving," Hobley-Burney said.

However, Taylor said it can't all be blamed on the money.

"To say they're only leaving because of the money, in the exit interviews that I've read will back me up on that; there are multiple issues," Taylor said.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman asked the chief directly about the future of her job, which is now in question.

"Do you want to remain as the police chief of this city?" Shainman asked.

At this point, I want to see it through. As I tell everybody, God sent me here, and God will let me know when to go," Hobley-Burney responded.

The next step is a special meeting that will solely be focused on determining the future of the Fort Pierce Police Department.