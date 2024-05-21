Freediver who died in Florida Keys remembered by daughter as 'best guy I know'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are learning new information about the Treasure Coast man who died while freediving in the Florida Keys last week. This is the second freediving death in our area in just the past two weeks.

Capt. Andy Velo, 55, used to live on his boat "Misty" at the Fort Pierce Marina, according to his daughter.

She said that her father was "the best guy I know," and had two passions in life — fishing and his four children.

His daughter said Velo moved to the Florida Keys late last year for his passion project to start Velocity Sportfishing, a charter business he always dreamed of owning. She said the business was really taking off when tragedy struck last week.

State Freediver found unresponsive in Florida Keys identified Aja Dorsainvil

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Velo was found unresponsive while freediving and spearfishing just north of Key West.

This is the second freediving death to impact our area in the past few weeks.

During an event held Monday evening, family and friends honored the life of Virgil Price, 39. Price was a beloved and well-known member of the diving community. He was freediving near a World War II-era shipwreck off St. Lucie County on Mother's Day and never resurfaced.

Freediving involves holding your breath and not using any breathing apparatus underwater. Some do it for fun and recreation but it is also a competitive sport.

Treasure Coast Diver vanishes while exploring World War II-era shipwreck Chris Gilmore

Dr. Juan M. Valdivia-Valdivia is the medical director of the U.S. Freediving Federation, which regulates the activity. He knew Price very well and said his incident is too tragic to talk about. He said the No. 1 rule is never dive alone and have respect for the sport.

"Be familiar with the place you are going to freedive," Valdivia-Valdivia said. "Know the level of certification of the divers with you, know your limits and know the conditions that day, that moment whether its weather, visibility, current, marine life. That has to be part of everyone's ritual before going into the water."

WPTV Dr. Juan M. Valdivia-Valdivia discusses the dangers of freediving and some safety tips all divers should use.

He said the most prepared diver can still run into trouble.

"Even if you take all the necessary safety precautions when things don't go as planned, it can take your life," Valdivia-Valdivia said.

He recommends taking a class from a certified instructor before freediving.