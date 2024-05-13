West Palm Beach diver, 39, missing after freediving near Halsey shipwreck off Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A search was conducted Sunday off the Treasure Coast for a missing diver after he never resurfaced, deputies said.

According to a post on the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the West Palm Beach resident was freediving in the area of the Halsey shipwreck.

This area is about 13 miles southeast of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard identified the man as Ryan Price, 39.

Investigators said the diver was last seen wearing a green wetsuit with an orange stripe on the hood, yellow weights on his weight belt and black carbon fiber fins.

The Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff's office were all helping in the search.

Crews would continue searching throughout the night, according to a post on X by the Coast Guard.