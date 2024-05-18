Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Freediver found unresponsive in Florida Keys identified as Port St. Lucie man

Andrew Wilson Velo, 55, of Port St. Lucie, died on May 16
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office badge
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 16:03:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man found unresponsive while freediving in the waters just north of Key West has been identified.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Andrew Wilson Velo, of Port St. Lucie, died on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. that day.

The sheriff’s office said foul play does not appear to be a factor and autopsy results are pending.

Freediving and spear-fishing are common in South Florida.

Virgil Price, 39, of West Palm Beach disappeared Sunday while freediving near a World War II-era shipwreck.

According to a post on the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Price was freediving in the area of the Halsey shipwreck, about 13 miles southeast of the Fort Pierce Inlet, and never resurfaced.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE