Fort Pierce police officer suspended for 'improper handling' of domestic violence case prior to woman's death

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV has learned a Fort Pierce police officer was suspended for 20 days for improperly handling a report of harassing and threatening text messages back in May.

According to an internal investigation conducted into Officer Milton Dames on Sept. 30, Dames responded to the 4500 block of Timber Ridge Lane on May 30, 2022.

There, Taylor Ann Sato told the officer her ex-boyfriend, Robert Castro, had sent her threatening text messages. The report said Sato told Dames she and Castro had recently broke up and showed him the threatening text messages.

After receiving the complaint, the report said, Dames asked Sato if she wanted to do anything about the matter, to which she said she wanted Castro to stop harassing her.

The report said Dames didn't initiate a criminal investigation, and didn't take into consideration Castro's background, including any criminal history. The investigation also found Dames failed to collect any evidence pertaining to the threats.

Nearly two months later, WPTV reported that Sato, 25, was shot and killed by Castro, 26, after neighbors heard two people arguing early Saturday morning and then multiple gunshots.

Police later told WPTV Castro led the scene immediately after the shooting but later turned himself into the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office several hours later.

"I'm upset. I'm angry," said Dennis Herold, Sato's father.

Herold recalled the moment he and his wife got the phone call telling them Sato was shot and killed on July 23.

"In shock, of course," Herold said. "My main concern at that time was to get the baby.”

Herold looked at photos of his daughter and was flooded with memories.

"That's my daughter smiling. That's one of her high school pictures," Herold said. "She was a great kid, loved school, loved her brother, liked going to the beach. She had an amazing child, who was autistic, who she loved taking care of. That was her whole life."

Now hearing the results of the internal investigation, Herold said he can't help but wonder if Sato's story could have ended differently had the right steps been taken.

"Yeah, you have to wonder that," Herold said. "I'm still in shock about that, because it's the first I'm hearing of it."

Herold also said he hopes that by sharing his daughter's story, he can prevent another family from feeling the same pain.

"I would just hope that people take these threats that these girls are receiving seriously and do more of a follow up," Herold said. "Because now I'm raising my grandchild with my wife."

WPTV asked Fort Pierce police for an on-camera interview regarding the results of the investigation and also attempted to reach Dames multiple times for a comment.