Boyfriend arrested after woman shot dead in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic-related shooting in Fort Pierce early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to the incident in the 4500 block of Timber Ridge Lane at 3:15 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a woman lying in the driveway dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers determined the suspect was the victim's boyfriend, 26-year-old Robert Castro.

Police said Castro fled the scene immediately after the shooting but later turned himself into the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office several hours later.

Castro is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.