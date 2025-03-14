Man dies after shooting at Fort Pierce home, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man died in Fort Pierce after a shooting late Friday morning, police said.

Maj. Mike Santiago said the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Timber Ridge Lane shortly before 11 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: Police investigate fatal shooting at Fort Pierce home

Fatal shooting investigated at Fort Pierce home

After receiving a 911 call, officers arrived and found the victim inside a home with a gunshot wound. The man, whose name has not been released, later died.

Santiago said officers found several other people at the home who are cooperating with officers. Police right now are classifying the shooting as a "death investigation."

Officers recovered a firearm from the scene and continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.