Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Fort Pierce police identify, arrest man involved in child molestation case

Noe Cardenas charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation
Cardenas.PNG
FPPD
Cardenas.PNG
Posted at 12:38 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 00:42:00-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case.

Police said Noe Cardenas, 56, confessed to molesting a young girl Tuesday while walking around a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1. Cardenas also confessed to molesting a different child at a different store back in August of 2022.

Wednesday morning, the Fort Pierce Police Department posted on Facebook pictures of the suspect caught on the store's surveillance camera and asked for assistance in identifying and tracking down the man.

Officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers and were able to positively identify and locate Cardenas.

After being questioned, Cardenas was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Police urge anyone who has any information to add to this case or has been a victim of Cardenas to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or kmohamed@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms