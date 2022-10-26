Watch Now
Fort Pierce police searching for man involved in child molestation at store, authorities say

Incident happened Tuesday at Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 14:05:15-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police said Wednesday they're trying to identify a man involved in a case of child molestation at a store.

The Fort Pierce Police Department posted on Facebook that the incident happened Tuesday at a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1.

Police said a man wearing a white hat, white long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and riding a bicycle was involved in a case of child molestation at the store.

The police department, which did not name the store or release any additional details about the crime, is now trying to identify and track down the man.

If you recognize him, call Det. Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or kmohamed@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

