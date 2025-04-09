Fort Pierce police chief condemns officer’s actions after video shows use of force on handcuffed man

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney is speaking out following an internal investigation into an officer who was caught on camera punching a handcuffed man. She’s calling the incident a moment of reflection—and a lesson for the department on what should never happen again.

Hobley-Burney said Officer Jean Valbrun violated department standards and betrayed public trust when he removed his body camera and struck a man who had already been restrained in the back of a police car.

Police chief condemns officer’s 'inappropriate action' on handcuffed man

“It’s a hurting feeling, because my expectations of my officers is to always honor our badge," Hobley-Burney said. "It shows the inappropriate action of our officer.”

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on March 26, after Valbrun responded to a call in the 1200 block of Avenue L, just west of U.S.-1.

Investigators said the man, who has not been publicly identified, headbutted the officer during the arrest. The chief said Valbrun’s response was captured not on his own body camera—because he had removed it—but on the body camera of another officer on scene. That footage has not been released.

"Officer Valbrun went to the car and started punching this individual," the chief confirmed. "The mistake this officer made took his livelihood away."

Fort Pierce officer 'relieved of duty' after punching suspect in custody, police say

Valbrun, who had been with the department since 2021, resigned shortly after the incident. His resignation came as both an internal investigation and a separate probe by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement remain active.

The condition of the man involved has not been disclosed.

WPTV has requested Valbrun’s personnel file and will provide updates as more information becomes available.