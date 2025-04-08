Fort Pierce officer 'relieved of duty' after punching suspect in custody, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce police officer is no longer employed with the department after he punched a suspect who was in custody, officials said.

The incident occurred March 26 at about 2 a.m. when officers responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Avenue L.

Police said the call resulted in the arrest of a suspect accused of "violation of the obstruction statute."

While the handcuffed subject was being escorted to the police vehicle, officials said the man headbutted Fort Pierce Police Officer Jean Valbrun in the face, causing a laceration to his lip.

Police said other officers at the scene took custody of the suspect, escorting him to the police vehicle. After the subject was placed in the rear of the police vehicle, police Valbrun removed his body-worn camera and punched the subject, causing a facial injury.

Valbrun was immediately relieved of duty, according to a statement released by police on Tuesday.

Police said in the interest of maintaining public trust, the officer's actions were referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for investigation of possible criminal charges. An internal affairs investigation was also initiated by the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Prior to both investigations being completed, police said Valbrun submitted his resignation. Officials said the investigations remain active.

"The Fort Pierce Police Department holds its officers to the highest professional and ethical standards. I am extremely proud of the officers that intervened and reported this incident. The actions of this individual are not representative of the dedicated men and women of the Fort Pierce Police Department, who work tirelessly to serve and protect our community with integrity, professionalism, and respect for the law," Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said in a statement.

Police did not disclose the name of the suspect who was punched by the officer.