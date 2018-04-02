Fort Pierce man injured in drive-by shooting

Scott Sutton
5:02 AM, Apr 2, 2018
1 hour ago

Fort Pierce police said a 28-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police said a 28-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at a home around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of North 24th St.

The victim is being treated at a hospital. No one has been arrested.

No other details were immediately available.

