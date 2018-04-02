Fort Pierce man injured in drive-by shooting

Partly Cloudy
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police said a 28-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred at a home around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of North 24th St.
The victim is being treated at a hospital. No one has been arrested.
No other details were immediately available.
