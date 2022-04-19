Fort Pierce man convicted of shooting 150 bullets at deputies to be sentenced Tuesday

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man convicted of firing close to 150 bullets at deputies during a high-speed chase is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Jose Nava faces two automatic life terms for several attempted murder charges, a weapons charge and two drug-related offenses.

According to deputies, Nava and Eduardo Ramirez were pulled over for a routine traffic stop on Nov. 16, 2018.

Deputies said Ramirez was driving the Honda Civic and never came to a complete stop, only slowing his vehicle.

Ramirez then sped off taking several deputies on a 2-mile chase through the Orange Blossom Estates community.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said that, during the chase, Nava, a known gang member, fired about 150 bullets at as many as four patrol cars.

Mascara was also involved in the chase. His vehicle was shot several times.

"I can tell you only by the grace of God that nobody was killed in this chase," Mascara said.

The chase ultimately came to an end when an undercover deputy rammed Ramirez and Nava off the road.

Ramirez has yet to go to trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 27.