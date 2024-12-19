Fort Pierce house fire displaces family with 4 children

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An early-morning fire displaced seven people, including four children, in St. Lucie County.

According to a Thursday post on the St. Lucie County Fire District Facebook page, firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Avenue M just before 2 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they spotted heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the blaze to the area where it started. No one was hurt.

Officials said the Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.