Fort Pierce has 'immediately discontinued' adding fluoride to its drinking water

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — After a long-standing ordinance was repealed in St. Lucie County this week, Fort Pierce's utility department announced Friday that they have "immediately discontinued" adding fluoride to its drinking water.

Fort Pierce is the latest Treasure Coast community to discontinue fluoridation of tap water.

St. Lucie County leaves it up to municipalities to remove or add fluoride to water

In a written statement, the city referenced Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo's guidance in November citing potential health risks associated with excessive fluoride exposure.

"Because water fluoridation has been a long-standing water treatment process intended to provide public health benefits, particularly for populations who may not have access to quality dental care, our water treatment specialists took great care to review available data and safeguard that we make the best possible decision for our customers," the city said.

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority said they will continuously monitor all future research on the matter.

The decision came after St. Lucie County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to repeal a 1989 ordinance that required local municipalities to add fluoride to their water.

Fort Pierce joins Stuart and Port St. Lucie in pausing the fluoridation of tap water in recent months.