Port St. Lucie temporarily halts adding fluoride to water after 'recent concerns'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The trend of communities removing fluoride from their drinking water is affecting another town on the Treasure Coast.

Officials in Port St. Lucie announced Wednesday that the city's utility department has temporarily stopped adding fluoride to the water supply for its 95,000 customers.

They said this decision was influenced by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo's announcement last month recommending against communities adding fluoride to their water supplies. In his decision, Ladapo cited potential health risks associated with fluoride exposure based on medical studies.

A St. Lucie County ordinance from 1989 mandated utility systems in the county fluoridate their water. However, Port St. Lucie officials said the St. Lucie County attorney indicated he did not recommend enforcing the ordinance at this time given Ladapo's concerns.

"Our top priority is to provide our customers with the safest and highest-quality product possible," Kevin Matyjaszek, director of the Port St. Lucie Utility Systems Department, said in a statement. "Given recent concerns, we felt it was in our customers' best interest to temporarily halt adding fluoride to our water until more information is available."

Officials said the city will continue to review the situation, including any new data or recommendations.

"City staff will also work closely with the City Council and St. Lucie County to address the county ordinance and consider next steps," the city's news release said.

Port St. Lucie's decision comes after the city of Stuart announced in November they are also pausing adding fluoride to its water.

The renewed debate over water fluoridation has received national attention lately since President-elect Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy has been an outspoken opponent of adding fluoride to drinking water, saying in a post on X last month that Trump on Jan. 20 will "advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water."

The controversial Kennedy has espoused debunked claims that vaccines cause autism and written a book accusing former NIH Director Anthony Fauci of controlling media and government funding for health to influence scientific research.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that fluoridated water bathes teeth with a low level of fluoride throughout the day" and helps strengthen a tooth's surface, making it more resistant to decay.

"Studies continue to show that widespread community water fluoridation prevents cavities and saves money, both for families and the health care system," the CDC's website says. "Drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults."