Fort Pierce Commission chooses new city manager

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Richard Chess has been chosen as the next Fort Pierce city manager.

Chess worked in Fort Lauderdale and has been the Broward County assistant general manager of transportation since 2019. He was also an interim city manager of College Park, Florida, from 2012-2013.

Fort Pierce fired their previous manager, Nick Mimms, without cause in November 2024 in a 3-2 vote after Mimms was arrested in August and faces 15 years in prison for bid tampering.

In September 2024, the commission asked Mimms to resign by Nov. 4 and shifted his administrative leave to leave without pay. Mimms did not put in a resignation, resulting in the need for a vote.

