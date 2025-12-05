Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fort Pierce city manager announces recommendation for police chief

The Fort Pierce City Commission will need to approve the recommendation at the Dec. 8 meeting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce City Manager Richard Chess announced Thursday that he has selected a final candidate for the city's police chief.

Chess has selected David Smith, Commander of Eastern District Operations for the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia, as his choice to lead the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Smith has 24 years of law enforcement experience, including leadership in patrol operations, strategic planning and community engagement.

The city manager will formally present the recommendation to the Fort Pierce City Commission at their Dec. 8 meeting, and the board will need to approve the selection.

This potential appointment of a new police chief follows the May resignation of former Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney.

