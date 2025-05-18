'She's Incompetent': Fort Pierce business owner slams police chief, urges her to resign

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce business owner is voicing sharp criticism of the city’s police chief, while urging city leaders not to let politics drive the decision on her future.

Rick Reed, owner of Sweeties and a longtime community advocate, says the time has come for Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney to step down. But ahead of Monday morning’s high-stakes special city commission meeting, he also warns: the process must be fair.

“I think she’s incompetent,” Reed said in an interview with WPTV. “She lacks the skill set to lead, and she lacks the discipline.”

The Fort Pierce City Commission is expected to vote Monday on whether to keep Chief Hobley-Burney or seek new leadership. Commissioner James Taylor has pointed to broader issues within the department, including officer departures, as part of the ongoing concern.

“To say they’re only leaving because of the money… the exit interviews I’ve read will back me up,” Taylor said. “There are multiple issues.”

Reed agrees change is needed, but says he’s skeptical of some commissioners’ motivations — both those defending the chief and those calling for her removal.

“I’m not quite sure some of our city commissioners are doing it for the right reasons,” he said. “If they get it wrong, and they fire her for the wrong reason… they make it look like typical Fort Pierce.”

Reed also cited a recent string of violent incidents in the city as proof that the department needs a new direction.

“Helen Keller, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder could see we have a problem,” he said. “We don’t need a consultant to tell us. Ask the families who’ve lost loved ones to murder in the past three weeks.”

Chief Hobley-Burney, meanwhile, told WPTV last week she’s committed to seeing her work through.

“God sent me here, and God is going to let me know when to go,” she said.

Reed says if the city decides to move on, the next step is crucial.

“We need to hire the best chief money can buy,” he said.

The special meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at City Hall. Reed says no matter where residents stand, their voices need to be heard.