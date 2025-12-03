Fort Pierce city commissioners meet with 3 final candidates for police chief

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Wednesday, WPTV learned Fort Pierce city commissioners met with the remaining candidates up for police chief.

“I thought all three interviews went fine,” said Commissioner Michael Broderick. “We have three outstanding candidates, all meet the threshold of requirements of the city to take on this position.”

Those three candidates include: Vernon Hale, from Maryland; Mirtha Ramos, from Georgia; and David Smith, from Virginia.

All three candidates have more than 20 years in law enforcement, with experience in high-ranking positions.

“I think that outside knowledge and information would be very beneficial to the city, from a long-term perspective,” said Broderick.

But Commissioner Broderick said he wishes a local candidate was among the finalists.

Specifically, current acting Deputy Chief Caleb Gillette, who served the city for more than two decades and made the final seven candidates.

“I'm concerned about the short term. What type of morale problem are we going to have with Mr. Gillette being passed over for the position,” said Broderick. “It's going to create issues with the union. The union endorsed him for the chief's position. So I have my concerns about retainage of officers continuing."

At Monday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Broderick added an agenda item to address concerns about the police chief selection process.

He also said he expressed interest to add Gillette back in the running, but it didn’t move forward.

“The mayor and I both requested that he be brought back into the process,” said Broderick. “That request was not agreed to.”

The city charter outlines the hiring of a police chief is up to the city manager and then voted on by the commission.

City Manager Richard Chess didn't say why he passed on the other candidates.

"I am looking for the candidate that showed the most experience, leadership, understanding of where the department should be going,” said Chess.

During the meeting, neighbors and members of the police department expressed their desire for an internal candidate.

“The union has backed an internal candidate. That means the men and women who wear the badge are saying we trust this leader,” said one man during public comment. “We don’t get that very often."

The city manager will announce his final choice on Monday before a vote by the city commission.

“I am cautiously optimistic that a consensus can be reached,” said Broderick.

If a consensus isn't reached, the search will start over.

