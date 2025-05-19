Residents, former employees react to resignation of Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Many supporters of the police chief told commissioners during public comment that she succeeded in her role and she brought the community together, while others had differing opinions.

WATCH BELOW: 'I can't tell you how many people ended up in my office in tears,' former public affairs manager says

Reaction to resignation of Fort Pierce police chief

The Fort Pierce City Hall chambers were filled with supporters of Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney on Monday.

Sydney Ferguson said he opened a business in the city because of his confidence in the police chief.

“I didn’t do it because I like going to the jetty,” said Ferguson. “I did it because of the leadership in the police department.”

Cam Johnson, one of the chief’s supporters, told city commissioners the issues of low pay and retention shouldn’t fall on the chief—but on them.

“What are you going to do?” said Johnson. “Because at the end of the day, this problem isn’t going to go away.”

The support comes after growing calls for change both internally at the Ft. Pierce Police Department and in the community.

“We all faced an atmosphere of intimidation and fear,” said Larry Croom, a former public affairs manager at the department.

Croom told WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield that Hobley-Burney created a hostile work environment.

“I can't tell you how many people ended up in my office in tears,” said Croom.

Hobley-Burney was not at Monday’s meeting, but said in her resignation letter, she has been “committed to fostering a strong foundation for the department” over the last decade.

After the meeting, many expressed optimism about the new acting chief, Deputy Chief Robert Ridle.

Johnson said the city has to offer the department support, so they won’t have the same issues.

“If you’re going to give this next chief an opportunity to succeed,” said Johnson, "they’re going to have to have a better start than what she had.”