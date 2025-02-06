Fort Pierce City Commissioners release short list of candidates for city manager

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce is one step closer to selecting a new city manager.

On Wednesday’s special meeting, city commissioners released their short-list of candidates to replace Nick Mimms after he was arrested and suspended following an FDLE investigation accusing him of bid tampering last year.

Commissioners narrowed down a list of 75 candidates to seven. Residents like Krista Storey are looking forward to a new chapter.

“It seems like that’s a good pool of candidates,” shared Storey. “As a resident, I’m anxious to see the process move forth.”

The list consisted of applicants from in-state and out-of-state. Commissioner James Taylor made clear he is being selective about his choices.

Khalil McLean, WPTV Commissioner James Taylor discusses what he's looking for in a new city manager.

“if I’ve got somebody on my shortlist that, first couple of things I google and there’s some issue that are showing up — I don’t want that heat,” stated Taylor. “And I don’t think the city of Fort Pierce can stand that heat. I think we’ve had enough bruises.”

These are the seven candidates:



Brian Bolthuis is from Clermont, Florida where he served as city manager from November 2021 to December 2024. He is also a former city manager of Acworth, Georgia.



Linda Cox is from Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been city clerk since 2013. Prior to this, Cox served last the president and CEO of the St. Lucie County Florida Chamber of Commerce for 9 years.



Richard Chess works in Fort Lauderdale and has been the Broward County Assistant General Manager of Transportation since 2019. He was also an interim city manager of College Park, Florida, from 2012-2013.



William Lawrence is from Leesburg and is currently the town manager of Lady Lake, Florida, since 2021. He was also a city manager in Bowling Green, Florida, from 2019-2021.



Benjamin Minus II is from Manhattan, Kansas, and has 22 years of experience as a Major in the U.S. Air Force. He is currently the Assistant Director of Operations and has been in the role since 2021.



Derek Scrapchansky is from Fort Pierce. He was a town manager and treasurer in Topsham, Maine, from 2018 to 2024. He was also an officer of the U.S. Navy.



Robert Turlip is a resident of Palm Bay and was a major in U.S. Army. He worked in the private sector as chief executive officer in 2023. He was also a borough manager in Archbald, Pennsylvania, from 2019 to 2023.

“We owe it to the residents to start with a clean list and clean group of people and a clean short-list,” stated Commissioner Taylor.

Fort Pierce city staff are conducting the search internally. Meanwhile, Mimms is due to be terminated on February 17.

The interviews will last two days, from February 18 to February 19, and will be done in person or virtually.

City commissioners will discuss their decision in moving forward during a special meeting on February 19.