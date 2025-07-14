Fort Pierce begins removing memorial plaques, flowers at Jetty Linear Park and Jetty Fishing Pier

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A place where family members have remembered their loved ones for years in Fort Pierce is changing this week.

Starting Monday, the city began carefully removing the memorial plaques and flowers that have been placed on the rocks at Jetty Linear Park and the Jetty Fishing Pier.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | July 14, 10am

Officials said in an online statement that they expect the process to take about a week.

The city said they understand and respect the "heartfelt intentions behind these tributes," but the placement of plaques and flowers was not authorized and is in violation of an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has jurisdiction over both the park and the pier.

"The City leases these areas and is required to comply with the terms of that agreement," officials said. "In addition, some of the items — particularly flowers — pose an environmental concern when they are swept into the ocean."

Officials said they are committed to handling the matter with "compassion and care" with every effort being made to remove the plaques "gently and respectfully."

The city said that due to the materials used and the nature of the adhesives, some plaques may experience unintentional damage during removal.

"The public is kindly asked not to attempt to remove any plaques or flowers themselves," the city said. "Doing so may result in further damage or safety risks. The City also requests that staff be allowed to complete this process without interference and asks for the community's patience and understanding as this work is completed."

Officials said plaques that remain intact will be stored for safekeeping at the city's Public Works facility located at 52 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce.

A list of names from the plaques will be published to help identify items available for collection.

Plaque Pickup Details:

• Dates: Monday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 22

• Time: 4-6 p.m.

• Location: Public Works Facility in front of the Streets and Drainage Division at 52 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce

• For those unable to pick up their plaque during these times, an appointment may be scheduled by calling the Public Works Front Office at 772-467-3794 during regular business hours.

The city reminds the public that they are not permitted to enter the other fenced areas of the public works facility.

Plaques will be available for pickup until Friday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.