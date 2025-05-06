Former Fort Pierce officer arrested after handcuffed man punched in the face 'multiple times'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A former Fort Pierce officer was arrested after investigators said he used excessive force when a suspect was detained earlier this year, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

WPTV reported in April that Jean Valbrun was fired from the department following the March 26 incident.

Investigators said Valbrun, 48, and other Fort Pierce police officers responded to a disturbance between the victim and another individual.

During Fort Pierce's investigation at the scene, FDLE said the victim was defying orders from officers and was arrested on a charge of obstruction.

While being escorted to a patrol vehicle, the FDLE said the victim struck Valbrun.

The FDLE said their investigation found that Valbrun used excessive force against the man while he was handcuffed, "punching him in the face multiple times and fracturing his nose."

They said Valbrun also removed his body-worn camera before striking the victim.

The FDLE said in a Monday statement that Valbrun faces one count of felony battery. He turned himself in on May 2 and was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 19th Judicial Circuit.

FDLE said its investigation remains active in the case.

Neither the Fort Pierce police nor the FDLE has released the name of the man who was punched by the officer.