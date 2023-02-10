Former Boy Scouts member killed in Fort Pierce shooting, former state lawmaker says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a deadly shooting that a former state lawmaker said claimed the life of a 22-year-old former Boy Scouts troop member.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said the crime unfolded Thursday evening in the area of Dundas Court and Avenue E, which is less than a mile away from the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park last month on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Neighbors said they saw officers in the area around 5:30 p.m.

While police have not confirmed the identity of the victim, former Democratic State Rep. Larry Lee told WPTV NewsChannel 5 the victim was a 22-year-old man and former member of Boy Scouts Troop 772 in the Lincoln Park community.

Lee, who served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2018, said he started the troop more than 12 years ago and the victim was one of the group's most outstanding members.

While with Troop 772, the 22-year-old man had traveled with fellow troop members to the White House, the United Nations in New York City, and the floor of the Florida House of Representatives in Tallahassee, according to Lee.