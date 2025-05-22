Family seeks answers after 19-year-old from Fort Pierce is fatally shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The family of a 19-year-old woman from Fort Pierce is asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for her death following a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, the incident occurred during a large party at a rental home on Southwest 16th Street. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the early morning hours.

The victim, identified as Myrah Zeigler, was found fatally shot in the street. Her mother, Alacia Ford-Barron, shared her grief and called for witnesses to come forward.

“I feel like I lost everything,” Ford-Barron said. “I can’t do anything.”

In the family’s home, a photo of Ziegler hangs on the wall. Ford-Barron expressed the pain of no longer being able to hold her daughter. “I can’t rock her no more,” she said.

“My baby, a young lady had to take those bullets. So how it makes me feel is how my baby was feeling when the bullets hit her,” Ford-Barron added through tears.

According to Ford-Barron, she was on a FaceTime call with her daughter shortly before the shooting, around 4:30 a.m. She said Zeigler had called 911 after being pepper sprayed and robbed during the party.

“My daughter was taken from me within two minutes,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale Police say an argument at the party escalated into a physical altercation before shots were fired. Officers arrived to find Zeigler with fatal injuries.

“She was strong-hearted, caring and loving, but she was a strong-willed young lady,” Ford-Barron said.

Authorities have not yet named a suspect. The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“I want justice and I’m not going to give up until we get justice just like Myra’s strong she got from me—she got from her mother and I’m not giving up,” Ford-Barron said.

