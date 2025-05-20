Fort Pierce woman, 19, dead after being shot at Fort Lauderdale Airbnb

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce woman was killed in a shooting at a duplex in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, according to police.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department says the homicide occurred at around 4:30 a.m. May 19 at 828 Southwest 16th Street. Neighbors told NBC6 that the property is used as an Airbnb.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found Myrah Zeigler, 19, lying in the roadway outside the Airbnb. Zeigler was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say that before the incident, a group of adults were involved in a disturbance that escalated into a physical altercation. Then, an adult male shot Zeigler with a handgun.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department are still actively investigating this incident.